Starz greenlights 'The Spanish Princess' series

March 17 (UPI) -- Starz says it is working on the limited series The Spanish Princess, which is based on Philippa Gregory's novels The Constant Princess and The King's Curse.

Emma Frost and Matthew Graham are serving as showrunners and executive producers for the drama about Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of England's King Henry VIII. The program will continue the story from the network's previous miniseries The White Queen and The White Princess.

No casting has been announced yet.

Starz described The Spanish Princess as "a powerful, epic story that not only returns the audience to the world of royal court intrigue as seen uniquely through the perspective of the women, but also sheds light on a previously untold corner of history -- the lives of people of color, living and working in 16th-century London."

"Starz is committed to its ongoing programming strategy to provide premium content highlighting the untold stories of strong women in history," Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming for Starz, said in a statement. "We have a passionate fanbase who embraces female-led stories like The White Queen and The White Princess and are excited to continue with Catherine of Aragon's story in The Spanish Princess."