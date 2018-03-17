Melissa Joan Hart in talks for 'Clarissa Explains It All' revival

March 17 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has met with Melissa Joan Hart about reprising her role of Clarissa Darling in a revival of her sitcom Clarissa Explains It All.

The Hollywood Reporter said the network has also been in touch with series creator Mitchell Kriegman about writing and executive producing the project.

The series, in which teen Clarissa talked directly to the camera about what was going on in her life, initially ran for five seasons 1991-94.

Hart, 41, would play a mom on the new version of the show.

A darker, more suspenseful re-make of Hart's sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch is currently in the works at Netflix, but Hart is not involved.