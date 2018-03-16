Anderson Cooper says he split from boyfriend Benjamin Maisani

March 16 (UPI) -- Anderson Cooper has called it quits with boyfriend Benjamin Maisani.

The 50-year-old television personality said in a statement Thursday to People that he and Maisani remain "the best of friends" after breaking up "some time ago."

"Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much," he said. "We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together."

Us Weekly reported Cooper and Maisani, who were first linked in 2009, attended a benefit together March 10 in New York. The pair were spotted again at their home in Greenwich Village this week.

Cooper didn't share a reason for the split.

He told People in November that he's "definitely a workaholic."

"I'm off about one weekend a month. During the week I'm on CNN, and also work for 60 Minutes -- most of the weekends are traveling for CNN or 60 Minutes," the Anderson Cooper 360 host said.

"I think [Benjamin's] annoyed that I travel so much but he also knows how much I like it. He's kind of used to it," he added. "He's never asked me not to go somewhere. He's pretty understanding that the job requires travel, and he's cool with that."