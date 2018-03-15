Home / Entertainment News / TV

Ross Lynch to play Harvey Kinkle on Netflix's 'Sabrina' series

By Annie Martin  |  March 15, 2018 at 12:31 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Ross Lynch will play Harvey Kinkle in Netflix's forthcoming Sabrina series.

The 22-year-old actor and singer confirmed news of his casting in a tweet Wednesday. Lynch joins Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka, who will portray the witch Sabrina Spellman.

"Harvey Kinkle everybody," he wrote. "You guys are gonna binge watch the [expletive] out of this show."

Harvey, the human boyfriend of Sabrina, will be the son of a coal miner in the new show, according to Variety. The character is described as "the prince charming of a dark fairy tale," who is unaware of the forces conspiring to keep him from Sabrina.

The Sabrina series is based on the Archie Horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The Archie Comics series Sabrina the Teenage Witch was previously adapted as an ABC series starring Melissa Joan Hart.

Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto and Chance Perdomo will co-star in the new show, which received a 20-episode, two-season order from Netflix in December. Davis and Otto will play Sabrina's aunts, Hilda and Zelda Spellman.

Lynch, the lead singer of the pop rock band R5, is known for playing Austin Moon on the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally. He also portrayed a teenage Jeffrey Dahmer in the film My Friend Dahmer.

Trending Stories
Sylvester Stallone performs 100-pound weighted pull-up at 71 Sylvester Stallone performs 100-pound weighted pull-up at 71
Bristol Palin to serve as sister Willow's maid of honor Bristol Palin to serve as sister Willow's maid of honor
Famous birthdays for March 15: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will.i.am Famous birthdays for March 15: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will.i.am
Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham visit Iceland after 'Bachelor' drama Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham visit Iceland after 'Bachelor' drama
WWE Smackdown: Owens, Zayn brutally attack McMahon WWE Smackdown: Owens, Zayn brutally attack McMahon