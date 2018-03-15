Ross Lynch to play Harvey Kinkle on Netflix's 'Sabrina' series

March 15 (UPI) -- Ross Lynch will play Harvey Kinkle in Netflix's forthcoming Sabrina series.

The 22-year-old actor and singer confirmed news of his casting in a tweet Wednesday. Lynch joins Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka, who will portray the witch Sabrina Spellman.

"Harvey Kinkle everybody," he wrote. "You guys are gonna binge watch the [expletive] out of this show."

Harvey, the human boyfriend of Sabrina, will be the son of a coal miner in the new show, according to Variety. The character is described as "the prince charming of a dark fairy tale," who is unaware of the forces conspiring to keep him from Sabrina.

The Sabrina series is based on the Archie Horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The Archie Comics series Sabrina the Teenage Witch was previously adapted as an ABC series starring Melissa Joan Hart.

Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto and Chance Perdomo will co-star in the new show, which received a 20-episode, two-season order from Netflix in December. Davis and Otto will play Sabrina's aunts, Hilda and Zelda Spellman.

Lynch, the lead singer of the pop rock band R5, is known for playing Austin Moon on the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally. He also portrayed a teenage Jeffrey Dahmer in the film My Friend Dahmer.