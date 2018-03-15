'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' renewed

March 15 (UPI) -- Leah Remini's A&E documentary series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, has been renewed for a third season.

Scientology and the Aftermath, launched in 2016, features the actress who previously defected from the religion, sharing stories of abuse, misconduct and retribution within the organization. Remini co-stars on the series with former high-ranking Scientology official Mike Rinder.

The former King of Queens star previously told Entertainment Weekly that the show's third season may expand to cover other religions that have been accused of operating like cults.

"We've been getting an overwhelming amount of emails and people contacting us through [social media] about other cults that are similar [to Scientology], so I'm looking into that," she said.

A&E's third season renewal comes after the Church of Scientology recently launched their own network dedicated to the religion, Scientology TV. The Monday launch featured a rare appearance from leader David Miscavige.

A&E has also announced four new original nonfiction shows such as Many Sides of Jane, The Accused, Employable Me and Lost for Life.