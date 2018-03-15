Home / Entertainment News / TV

Bill Hader receives tribute rap in new 'Saturday Night Live' promo

By Wade Sheridan  |  March 15, 2018 at 12:01 PM
March 15 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd give Bill Hader a tribute rap from in a new promo for Hader's return as a guest host.

"My favorite host, I love him way more than my real dad," Redd raps before he denies his father named Melvin. "He got me my job, I owe him my [expletive] life," says Davidson, to which Hader responds, "I regret it."

Davidson and Redd are joined by a singing Melissa Villasenor and are seen making Hader uncomfortable as they surround him inside of an elevator and sneak into his bathroom.

"This is a little much. Stop," Hader says shortly after the duo are escorted away by security.

Hader returns to SNL as a guest host on March 17 along with musical guest Arcade Fire.

