Becca Kufrin looking for 'honest' man on 'The Bachelorette'

By Annie Martin  |  March 15, 2018 at 12:04 PM
March 15 (UPI) -- Becca Kufrin hopes to find an "honest" man during her time on The Bachelorette.

The 27-year-old television personality said on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she's seeking a "loyal" partner following her split from The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk, Jr.

"Physical traits, I don't really have a type. I'm all over the board," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "Personality-wise? I want somebody that's honest and loyal, obviously."

Kufrin said her celebrity crush is retired NFL player and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan.

"I just love the gap tooth, just everything about him," she gushed. "Bring him in the limo! Game over, it'd be a really short season."

Kufrin was named the new Bachelorette on The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special March 6. Luyendyk had ended their engagement on the Season 22 finale to be with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

"I was completely blindsided," Kufrin said of the split, which took place in January. "I felt like in the moment my brain just kind of shut off and I was so shocked I just didn't take in everything. Watching it back now, I'm like, 'Tell him to get out faster!'"

The Bachelorette Season 14 will premiere May 28 on ABC. Luyendyk, who proposed to Burnham on the After the Final Rose special, "fled the country" with his fiancée this week for a trip to Iceland.

