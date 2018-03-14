WWE Smackdown: Owens, Zayn brutally attack McMahon

March 14 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunited once again Tuesday on Smackdown Live as they teamed up to brutally attack commissioner Shane McMahon following the events of Fastlane on Sunday.

Owens and Zayn, who had seemingly stopped teaming up together in their pursuit of the WWE Championship, were upset with McMahon who involved himself in their title match at Fastlane and cost both Superstars their chance to become champion.

McMahon was present in the ring to close out Smackdown and made two announcements including that general manager Daniel Bryan will be back in charge of the blue brand starting next week as he takes an indefinite leave of absence and that Owens and Zayn would be facing each other at WrestleMania.

The duo then confronted their boss and proceeded to viciously attack him using Zayn's Helluva Kick and Owens' Pop-up Powerbomb. Owens and Zayn did not stop there and took out referees who tried to stop the assault before they placed a steel chair around McMahon's neck and proceeded to smash him into the ring post.

Owens and Zayn then dragged McMahon up the ramp and into the backstage area where they delivered another Powerbomb onto steel equipment. McMahon was seen wincing in pain as Smackdown went off the air.

Also on Smackdown Live, WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura got face-to-face and discussed their upcoming WrestleMania match before they were interrupted by Rusev and his Rusev Day singing partner, Aiden English.

Rusev then took on Styles in a singles match and held his own until English attacked The Phenomenal One after he placed The Bulgarian Brute into a Calf Crusher.

Rusev and English then began to gang up on Styles until Nakamura eventually intervened and disposed of English before he delivered his Kinshasa to Rusev.

Other moments from Smackdown Live included The Bludgeon Brothers defeating Big E of The New Day and Jimmy Uso of The Usos; Jinder Mahal defeating Bobby Roode before he received a surprise RKO from new United States Champion Randy Orton; Ms. Money in the Bank Carmella defeating Naomi; and Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair coming face-to-face with her WrestleMania opponent, the undefeated Asuka.