Sarah Drew joins 'Cagney & Lacey' reboot after 'Grey's Anatomy' exit

March 14 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy star Sarah Drew has joined a reboot of the CBS series Cagney & Lacey.

The 37-year-old actress started filming the pilot Tuesday following news she will leave Grey's Anatomy after Season 14. Drew will star with Michelle Hurd (Law & Order: SVU, Blindspot) in Cagney & Lacey.

"Well, it's been quite a week," Drew tweeted alongside an article about her casting.

"Day 1 on #cagneyandlacey done!" she later added. "I'm SO incredibly grateful to my @GreysABC family for bending over backwards to make it work for me to go and shoot this awesome pilot!! So grateful!!"

Day 1 on #cagneyandlacey done! I’m SO incredibly grateful to my @GreysABC family for bending over backwards to make it work for me to go and shoot this awesome pilot!! So grateful 😊😊☺️☺️!! — Sarah Drew (@sarahdrew) March 14, 2018

Drew and Hurd will play Christine Cagney and Mary Beth Lacey in the pilot, according to Deadline. The new show will reimagine the pair as Los Angeles police detectives, with Cagney as "easygoing" and Lacey as "straightforward" and "experienced."

The original Cagney & Lacey took place in New York and had a seven-season run from 1982 to 1988. Bridget Carpenter wrote the new pilot, with Rosemary Rodriguez to serve as director.

Drew, who plays April Kepner on Grey's Anatomy, confirmed her impending departure from the show Thursday. Jessica Capshaw, who portrays Arizona Robbins, will also leave the series after Season 14.