Claire Foy was paid less than Matt Smith for 'The Crown'

March 14 (UPI) -- Claire Foy was paid less than co-star Matt Smith for the Netflix series The Crown.

Executive producers confirmed Tuesday at the INTV Conference in Jerusalem that Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, earned less than Smith, who portrays Prince Philip, according to The New York Times.

Producers said the inequity was influenced by Smith's experience as an actor. The 35-year-old star joined The Crown after starring as the 11th Doctor in three seasons of the BBC series Doctor Who.

"Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen," executive producer Suzanne Mackie vowed at the conference, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Variety previously reported Foy made $40,000 per episode. The 33-year-old actress played Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons, and will be replaced by Olivia Colman in Season 3 as the show's timeline progresses.

Foy, who was a relative unknown prior to The Crown, won a Golden Globe for her performance in Season 1, and was nominated again for Season 2. She was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Season 1.