Cheryl Burke takes break from social media amid 'personal' issues

March 14 (UPI) -- Cheryl Burke is taking a break from social media for the immediate future.

The 33-year-old professional dancer said in a post Tuesday that she will be staying off Twitter and Instagram as she deals "with some personal things."

"I'm dealing with some personal things right now and need to take a break from social media," she wrote. "Thanks for understanding and remember to tell the people who are important to you just how much you love them each and everyday."

Fans immediately voiced their support for the Dancing with the Stars pro in the comments.

"Love & prayers for you! We'll be here when you come back!" one person wrote.

"Cheryl you are loved by so many of us. Don't let anything or anyone make you feel bad. Keep your head up high everything will be okay," another added.

Burke returned to Dancing with the Stars in Season 25 after leaving the series to pursue Dance Moms and other projects. She was enthusiastic about Season 26, which will feature all athletes, in an interview in December.

"I think it's an awesome idea," the dancer told Entertainment Tonight. "I think you see the athletes most of the time win, to be honest, so it's going to be a great competition."

"I would love to see tennis players, like, maybe Venus Williams or Serena Williams. Golf player, I'd say Tiger Woods. Kobe Bryant," she suggested. "I think that'd be such an awesome competition."