Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham visit Iceland after 'Bachelor' drama

March 14 (UPI) -- Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are visiting Iceland in the wake of The Bachelor drama.

Luyendyk, 36, jokingly said in a tweet Tuesday that he and Burnham have "fled the country" following the controversial Season 22 finale.

"Officially fled the country," he captioned a series of photos, adding an angel smiley face emoji.

Luyendyk gushed about Burnham in a post on his Instagram account.

"Posted this because I sent this to my mom and she said she's never seen me happier. So much beauty here in Iceland including this one," he said of his fiancee.

Luyendyk proposed to Burnham, the Season 22 runner-up, on the After the Final Rose special March 6 after ending his engagement to winner Becca Kufrin on the finale. Burnham defended Luyendyk's decision in an interview with People published last week.

"I totally respect his decision to follow his heart," the bride-to-be said. "I don't blame him for it, and I think it's made us stronger in the end."

"It was worth risking getting hurt again to see where it could go," she explained. "We've had a lot of conversations about it, and I know he won't change his mind again."

Officially fled the country 😇 pic.twitter.com/m1sY3uoGNj — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) March 13, 2018

Luyendyk and Burnham arrived in Iceland this week after attending the season-opening race of the IndyCar season Sunday. The couple have yet to share their wedding plans.