WWE Raw: Roman Reigns confronts Vince McMahon

March 13 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns aired his frustrations concerning his WrestleMania opponent Brock Lesnar Monday on Raw to WWE Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon.

Reigns, who was disappointed to hear that Lesnar would once again not be present at Raw, said he was tired of the Universal Champion getting special treatment and the disrespect Lesnar has showed him and WWE fans by never showing up.

The Big Dog, wanting to know why McMahon did not tell him Lesnar wasn't coming, was seen marching towards McMahon's position behind the curtain as he ran the show with his son Shane McMahon by his side.

With Reigns in his face, McMahon called for a commercial and escorted Reigns to his office. The pair were later caught exiting the office as Reigns quickly left and McMahon gave an interview where he announced that Lesnar would be present on Raw next week and that Reigns was temporarily suspended.

The chairman also said that Reigns could learn from his cousin The Rock's famous catchphrase of "Know your role and shut your mouth."

Also on Raw, Cena, having failed in his bid to become WWE Champion at Fastlane Sunday, said that he was going back to his original plan of challenging The Undertaker in order to have a match at WrestleMania.

Cena then proceeded to berate the living legend by saying that The Undertaker's ego was keeping the match from happening and dared The Deadman to take part in "one more match."

"The ball is in your court, Deadman," Cena said. The Undertaker last competed at last year's WrestleMania where he seemingly retired after being defeated by Reigns.

In the main event, Braun Strowman inserted himself into a Tag Team Battle Royal that was set to determine who would face Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro at WrestleMania.

The Monster Among Men, without a partner, proceeded to toss out a number of tag team participants including The Miztourage and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson until he was the last one standing. It remains unclear if Strowman will still be granted a Tag Team Champion match alone at WrestleMania or if he will have to find a partner.

Other moments from Raw included Sasha Banks defeating Sonya Deville; Finn Balor defeating Seth Rollins; the announcement of The Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal set to take place at WrestleMania; Asuka defeating Mickie James; Nia Jax defeating Joan King and discovering the truth about how Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss really feels about her despite their friendship; and Woken Matt Hardy unveiling his Woken family as he prepares to face Bray Wyatt next week at the Hardy Compound.