Oprah Winfrey makes James Corden cry on 'Late Late Show'

March 13 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey brought tears to James Corden's eyes Monday on The Late Late Show as the media mogul stopped by with her A Wrinkle in Time castmates Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling.

"My worry when I woke up this morning was I don't know if I can make it through this interview without crying, because you seem to have an unbelieveable gift. Even now I can feel myself tearing up," Corden said to Winfrey.

Witherspoon chimed in and said she began to cry during an appearance on Winfrey's talk show in 2005 during a simple conversation about books.

Corden challenged Winfrey to make him cry which led the 64-year-old to place her hand on the late night host's shoulder and look into his eyes as she discussed his three children. "Charlotte, Carey, Max -- once on my show a father said, 'Every father has a dream for his children,'" Winfrey said. "And his deepest regret in life will be if he doesn't fulfill that dream for his children."

"Who are you?! You have to stop! You just can't roll out people's children's names like that," Corden said as he wiped away tears.

Winfrey, in February, made headlines for bringing comedian Tiffany Haddish to tears after the pair met on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.