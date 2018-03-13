Lifetime's Prince Harry, Meghan Markle movie to premiere in May

March 13 (UPI) -- Lifetime's movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will premiere ahead of the couple's nuptials in May.
The network announced in a press release Monday that Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance will debut May 13, days prior to the 33-year-old British royal and 36-year-old American actress' wedding May 19.
Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley will play Prince Harry and Markle in the TV movie. The film will follow the couple's "fairytale romance," including their quiet courtship and the intense attention their relationship received once public.
About last night... 🙏🏾❤️ That’s a wrap on #HarryandMeghan #ARoyalRomance @lifetimetv. WHAT an adventure. We worked with fabulous actors, creators and crew. We braved the elements — and got some gorgeous days in there too. I got to take a look inside the life of a woman and a relationship I quickly came to admire and claim as inspirations. To say I feel fortunate to have worked with a beautiful and moving script by Scarlett Lacey & Terrence Coli, and with such a dedicated and soulful team — producers @cuethedogproductions, director @menhajhuda, MY Prince Harry #MurrayFraser, and more — is an understatement. All I can think of is “What can we make together next?!” That’s up to Fate to decide. In the meantime I’ll be posting pics from our shoot, celebrating more casting announcements with you (such fun coming!), and getting ready for the premiere of this sweet film (stay tuned for release date!). So many thanks for all the wonderful encouragement! It’s been lovely to catch some of the collateral love being deservedly showered upon the real Harry & Meghan. Here’s to LOVE! ❤️, P.
Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple met with students in Birmingham, England, during an official royal outing on International Women's Day last week.