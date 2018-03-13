Lifetime's Prince Harry, Meghan Markle movie to premiere in May

March 13 (UPI) -- Lifetime's movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will premiere ahead of the couple's nuptials in May.

The network announced in a press release Monday that Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance will debut May 13, days prior to the 33-year-old British royal and 36-year-old American actress' wedding May 19.

Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley will play Prince Harry and Markle in the TV movie. The film will follow the couple's "fairytale romance," including their quiet courtship and the intense attention their relationship received once public.

Fitz-Henley said in an Instagram post Saturday that Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance had finished filming.

"That's a wrap on #HarryandMeghan #ARoyalRomance @lifetimetv. WHAT an adventure," the 41-year-old actress wrote.

"To say I feel fortunate to have worked with a beautiful and moving script by Scarlett Lacey & Terrence Coli, and with such a dedicated and soulful team -- producers @cuethedogproductions, director @menhajhuda, MY Prince Harry #MurrayFraser, and more -- is an understatement," she gushed.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple met with students in Birmingham, England, during an official royal outing on International Women's Day last week.