Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer team up for Pop TV's 'Flack'

March 13 (UPI) -- Married couple and former True Blood stars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are teaming up for Pop TV's new limited series, Flack.

Paquin will star as the lead in the comedy-drama as Robyn, an American public relations executive who lives in London. The 35-year-old is executive producing along with Moyer, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Flack will follow Paquin's character as she tackles issues in the modern digital age and deals with high-profile clients who work in sports, entertainment and fashion. Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty) will direct the limited series which hails from creator Oliver Lansley (Alice's Adventures Underground) and consists of six hourlong episodes, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

"Oliver Lansley has written six of the best scripts I've ever read," Paquin said in a statement. "He walks that fine line between intense character-driven drama and exceptionally intelligent humor. My character, Robyn, exists in a world where there are no moral absolutes and humor is used as a sharply executed defense mechanism to maintain the illusion of perpetual control. I am incredibly excited about tackling the creative complexities of Flack as an actress and for my company CASM's collaboration with Pop."

"Flack is extremely poignant, smartly exploring an age in which for better or for worse, news happens in a breath," executive vp of original programming at Pop TV Justin Rosenblatt said. "This series captures the often funny and sometimes damaging results that ensue, with Anna Paquin as the dream lead who brings it all to life."

Paquin and Moyer met on True Blood and tied the knot in 2010. They share twins Poppy and Charlie.