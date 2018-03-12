Kailyn Lowry slams Javi Marroquin amid reconciliation rumors

March 12 (UPI) -- Kailyn Lowry put reconciliation rumors to rest Saturday by slamming Javi Marroquin on Twitter.

The 25-year-old television personality denied in a series of tweets that she's getting back together with Marroquin, from whom she split in 2016 after nearly three years of marriage.

"Javi and i are not getting back together so whatever you're reading is all [expletive]," she wrote.

The Teen Mom 2 star appeared to blame Marroquin while responding to a fan who was "sad" about the news.

"He did it. Not me," she wrote.

Lowry later accused Marroquin of not supporting her when they were a couple.

"How can you get back together with someone who didn't have your back when y'all were together?" she asked. "If you have a child w someone idc how bad it gets you don't let someone go after the other parent."

Lowry shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin, and is also mom to 8-year-old son Isaac and 7-month-old son Lux. She and Marroquin said in an interview with Us Weekly in January that a reconciliation "just wouldn't happen."

"I just think there's a lot of history between us that neither one of us will ever let go," Marroquin explained. "Even if we were to try it again in the future it wouldn't work just because I know the type of person I am, and the type of person she is and we argue."

"Javi argues out of passion," Lowry agreed. "Javi is a habitual arguer and a never-letter-goer. Javi for sure needs to choose his battles."