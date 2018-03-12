Hulu orders series starring Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington

March 12 (UPI) -- Hulu said Monday it is has ordered Little Fires Everywhere, a limited series produced by and featuring Big Little Lies actress Reese Witherspoon and Scandal star Kerry Washington.

The drama is based on Celeste Ng's 2017 novel, which "follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives," a news release said.

Liz Tigelaar -- whose credits include Life Unexpected and Casual -- wrote and will serve as showrunner/executive producer on the project.

"Celeste wove a beautiful, riveting story that spoke to all of us, and when we heard the vision Reese, Kerry and Liz have for the series, we knew immediately that we had to bring it to Hulu," the streaming service's chief content officer, Joel Stillerman, said in a statement. "We're honored to bring this powerful story to the screen with Hello Sunshine, in their first studio project. This is exactly the type of compelling and culturally relevant content that embodies our Hulu Originals brand."

"At Hello Sunshine, we strive to shine a light on female-driven stories that are rooted in inspiration, emotion and truth -- all of which form the bedrock of Celeste Ng's ingenious work," Witherspoon added. "Hulu has a rich history of transforming groundbreaking literature into groundbreaking television, and we are confident that their talented team will use this story to spur a long-overdue dialogue around race, class, and what it means to be a mother. With Kerry Washington, Liz Tigelaar and now Hulu, Hello Sunshine has brought together a dream lineup of creative collaborators, and we are privileged and humbled to have the opportunity to work with them to bring this important project to life."

"As producers, we at Simpson Street are so proud to be part of this team to tell this extraordinary story inspired by Celeste Ng's phenomenal novel and we are thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Hulu," remarked Washington. "As an actress, I am floored to have the opportunity to work alongside Reese Witherspoon exploring the rich themes of this story playing these dynamic characters."