Sterling K. Brown sends up 'This is Us,' White House on 'SNL'

March 11 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown performed in a parody of his beloved drama This is Us -- and the White House -- when he guest hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Brown, 41, appears as Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson in the pre-taped segment called This is U.S.

"Millions of Americans have tuned into the show that's captivating a nation," a narrator says in voiceover. "A drama so unnerving, you can't look away. The No. 1 drama in America. NBC presents This is U.S., the real-life drama happening in our government every day. The show critics are calling like This is Us, but without the parts that feel good."

"Dr. Ben Carson, what's wrong?" an assistant asks Carson.

"All of it. All of it is wrong," Brown's Carson replies.

"This whole thing, with the president having sex with a porn star, it just didn't happen," says Aidy Bryant, playing White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

She then looks down at her podium in the briefing room and sees sticky notes that read, "Stop lying, Sarah!" and "Seriously, what are you doing?"

The clip also features Pete Davidson as shirtless Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, who throws a liquor bottle against a wall after calling United Arab Emirates and asking to borrow $800 million.

At home, Sanders sits on her couch and cries as she looks at funeral urns with the names Hicks, Spicer and Scaramucci engraved on them -- a nod to staffers who have left the White House in recent months.

Kate McKinnon also revived her impression of Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway to tell Sanders, "You're growing up to be just like me, maybe even better, meaning worse."

"This is U.S. This is real," the narrator wraps up the clip as Sanders, Carson and Kushner weep inconsolably.

The Season 2 finale of This is Us is to air Tuesday on NBC.