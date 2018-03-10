'Ransom' Season 2 to debut on April 7

March 10 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the suspense thriller Ransom -- which was filmed in Hungary and Toronto -- is scheduled to premiere on CBS April 7.

The show stars Luke Roberts as expert hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont. Sarah Greene, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor play members of his team.

"When Eric's daughter is kidnapped, he must fulfill three ransom demands from his long-time adversary, Damien Delaine [played by Carlo Rota,] which include answering a series of emotionally challenging questions and performing ethically questionable tasks, in order to save what matters to him most -- his daughter's life," a news release said.