Norm Macdonald to host talk show for Netflix

March 10 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of a talk show to be hosted by comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald.

"The show will deliver great and unexpected conversation, jokes and a behind-the-scenes look at Norm's world," a news release from the streaming giant said.

Each episode of Norm Macdonald Has a Show will feature one celebrity guest and Macdonald's "trusty sidekick" Adam Eget. David Letterman, who has his own Netflix program, is credited as the "location scout" for Macdonald's series.