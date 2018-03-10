Norm Macdonald to host talk show for Netflix

March 10 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of a talk show to be hosted by comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald.
"The show will deliver great and unexpected conversation, jokes and a behind-the-scenes look at Norm's world," a news release from the streaming giant said.
Each episode of Norm Macdonald Has a Show will feature one celebrity guest and Macdonald's "trusty sidekick" Adam Eget. David Letterman, who has his own Netflix program, is credited as the "location scout" for Macdonald's series.
I have a new show on @netflix and I'm tweeting the text exchange that started it all. pic.twitter.com/xNA48bZlVl— Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 9, 2018