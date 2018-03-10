Nickelodeon is bringing back 'Blue's Clues' with a new host

March 10 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced this week it is looking for a new host for its revival of the live-action and animated series Blue's Clues.

The cable network ordered 20 episodes of the show, which will once again be aimed at pre-schoolers and follow the adventures of a curious puppy named Blue.

Production on the new Blue's Clues is scheduled to begin this summer.

"With Blue's Clues, Nickelodeon launched what became TV's first generation of interactivity for preschoolers and set the bar for quality, curriculum-driven shows we have made since," Cyma Zarghami, president of Nickelodeon Group, said in a statement. "The new, modern version of Blue's Clues will capture all the original's creativity and visual identity for a whole new audience ready for its fun adventures and expertly designed problem-solving curriculum."

The original Blue's Clues series debuted in September 1996. New episodes aired through 2006. The show was first hosted by Steve Burns, then Donovan Patton.