Chris Hardwick to host Red Nose Day special in the U.S.

March 10 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning television personality and comedian Chris Hardwick will host NBC's annual Red Nose Day fundraiser May 24.

Created by British filmmaker Richard Curtis, Red Nose Day has raised more than $1 billion to fight childhood poverty since its launch in the United Kingdom in 1988.

This is the fourth year NBC will air a U.S. version of the telethon. The American network's three-hour, Red Nose Day, programming block will also include the return of Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day and a special edition of Hollywood Game Night.

"Chris' genuine compassion and good-hearted humor make him ideal to host our Red Nose Day special and bridge the evening's exciting and purposeful three hours of programming," Paul Telegdy, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to once again bring humor and inspiration to our audience in our effort to raise awareness and funds for children in need around the world."

The names of other well-known celebrities who will participate in the event will be announced at a later date, NBC said. Hardwick is best known for his Walking Dead analysis program Talking Dead on AMC.