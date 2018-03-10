ABC orders Season 2 of 'The Good Doctor'

March 10 (UPI) -- ABC has renewed actor Freddie Highmore's The Good Doctor for a second season to air in 2018-19.

"The Good Doctor's message of inclusiveness resonates with our viewers and is a hallmark of what we aim to accomplish here at ABC," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "This series has quickly joined the zeitgeist and broken records in the competitive television landscape. We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Shaun Murphy will be back for another season."

The medical drama stars Highmore as Murphy, "a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who relocates from a quiet country life to join the prestigious St. Bonaventure hospital's surgical unit," press notes explained.

The series co-stars Richard Schiff, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper and Tamlyn Tomita.

David Shore -- whose credits include NYPD Blue and Sneaky Pete -- is writer and executive producer.