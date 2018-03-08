Favreau to write, executive produce 'Star Wars' streaming series

March 8 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and actor Jon Favreau has been tapped to write and executive produce a new live-action Star Wars series that will appear on Disney's upcoming streaming service.

Disney, who owns the Star Wars brand after acquiring Lucasfilm, is expected to launch the streaming service by the end of 2019, Variety reported. The Star Wars series was first announced in November.

"I couldn't be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. "Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base."

"If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn't have believed you. I can't wait to embark upon this exciting adventure," Favreau said.

Favreau began his relationship with Disney after directing the first Iron Man which helped kicked off the company's Marvel cinematic universe. He also directed Iron Man 2 and directed and produced the live-action version of The Jungle Book. The 51-year-old is currently working on a new version of The Lion King.

Favreau will also be providing a voice for an alien character in upcoming Star Wars spinoff film, Solo: A Star Wars Story. The film is set to arrive in theaters on May 25.