'SNL' mocks stars accused of sex abuse with 'Grabbies' sketch

March 4 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live aired a sketch this weekend lampooning the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood in the months leading up to Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

"And now, the Academy of Sexual Harassment and Misconduct in Hollywood presents The Grabbies, celebrating this year's worst behavior in entertainment," a voice said over a screen view of the Los Angeles skyline.

The segment included red-carpet interviews with fictional celebrities, who showed no shame or remorse for their abusive behavior. Categories included Handsiest Actor, Most Open Robe, Best Non-Apology, First Woman Accused and the Cecil B. Molestin' Lifetime Achievement Award.

Attendees were presented with swag bags that included gift certificates to Massage Envy.

Alex Moffat, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson, Charles Barkley, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon appear in the sketch.

The jokes stemmed from the recent, real-life abuse accusations lodged against Hollywood heavyweights such as Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Casey Affleck, Bill Cosby, Ryan Seacrest, Matt Lauer, Woody Allen and Bryan Singer.