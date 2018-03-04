Roseanne tells Dan: 'I thought you were dead' in Season 10 trailer

March 4 (UPI) -- ABC released its first trailer for the upcoming revival of its sitcom Roseanne during Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

"Same cast, new episodes," a Facebook message on the network's official page teased this weekend.

The post included a clip of Roseanne Barr and her small-screen husband John Goodman sitting on the show's iconic, ugly couch.

"We're back and there is nothing you can do about it," Barr said.

Season 10 is to debut March 27, nearly 20 years after wrapping up its ninth season. Also returning from the original series about the struggling Midwestern Conner family are Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Sarah Chalke.

Sunday's preview showed the family still gathering in their same house in Lanford, Ill.

Barr's Roseanne Conner wakes up -- wearing her signature sweatshirt with a chicken emblazoned on the front of it -- and yells, "Dan!"

When Goodman's Dan wakes up, startled and wearing a breathing mask used for sleep apnea, Roseanne remarks, "I thought you were dead."

"Why does everybody always think I'm dead?" Dan wants to know.

The comment is a nod to how Season 9 ended with the bombshell that Dan had died of a heart attack.

The trailer also shows Goranson's Becky throwing out photos of her parents before they lost weight.

"Those are the only ones where we look happy!" Roseanne tells her,

Gilbert's Darlene also appears exasperated when her teen daughter asks for money and Metcalf's Jackie shows up to supervise a cake-eating contest in the family's kitchen.