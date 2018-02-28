Syfy orders fourth season of 'The Magicians'

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Syfy announced Wednesday it has renewed its fantasy series The Magicians for a fourth season.

The small-screen adaptation of Lev Grossman's novels follows Quentin Coldwater and his 20-something friends as they embrace their magical abilities and battle evil creatures.

The show stars Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran and Trevor Einhorn. Season 3 is airing now.