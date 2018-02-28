'Fuller House' showrunner Jeff Franklin gets the boot

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Television said Wednesday it fired Fuller House showrunner Jeff Franklin.

Variety cited unnamed sources as saying Franklin was accused of verbally abusing staffers and making sexually inappropriate remarks in the family sitcom's writers' room.

"We are not renewing Jeff Franklin's production deal and he will no longer be working on Fuller House," the studio said in a statement.

"Fuller House will return for a fourth season, as planned," Netflix said in a separate statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We hope to go into production in the next few months."

Stanton Larry Stein, Franklin's attorney, declined to comment on Variety's story.

Franklin, 63, is the creator of Fuller House and its predecessor Full House. His other credits include Laverne & Shirley, Bosom Buddies, Hangin' with Mr. Cooper and Malcolm & Eddie.