'Married at First Sight' alum Nick Pendergrast introduces twins

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former Married at First Sight star Nick Pendergrast is giving fans a first glimpse of his infant twins.

The television personality took to Instagram on Monday after girlfriend Heather Yerrid gave birth to daughter Layla Rae and son Logan Joseph in December.

"Our beautiful twins, Layla Rae and Logan Joseph arrived on December 10th and we couldn't be more tired and happy!" he captioned a photo with his family.

Entertainment Tonight reported Layla and Logan spent 47 days in the neonatal intensive care unit after arriving two months early. Pendergrast said in his post that he kept the news quiet until the pair were healthy.

"It was hard keeping this in the dark for so long. The birth of our twins was something we chose not to share with everyone until they came home from the NICU happy and healthy," he explained. "I appreciate my friends and family for supporting me through this experience."

Pendergrast and Yerrid couldn't help but gush about their daughter and son in a statement to People.

"We are in awe of the twins," the couple said. "This entire experience has been surreal. If you would have asked either of us if this is what we thought life would look like in a year, we would have laughed."

Pendergrast came to fame on Season 4 of Married at First Sight. He started dating Yerrid following his split in January 2017 from wife Sonia Granados, whom he met on the Lifetime series.