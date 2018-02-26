Mandy Moore debuts blonde hair after 'This is Us' wrap

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- This is Us star Mandy Moore debuted blonde hair Sunday following the show's wrap.

The 33-year-old singer and actress showed off her new, honey-colored highlights on Instagram after finishing filming Season 2 of the NBC series.

The photo shows Moore striking a pose with hair stylist Ashley Streicher. Moore, who previously had dark brown locks, now sports a trendy ombré.

"I'm slowly morphing into @streicherhair. Now if I could only master those 'cool girl' waves all on my own. And yes, I wasted no time changing up my hair as sooooon as wrapped up the season on #thisisus. As you do..." she captioned the picture.

Moore plays Rebecca Pearson on This is Us, which will air its Season 2 finale March 13. She shared a clip of herself enjoying ice cream sandwiches while in costume as older Rebecca during the Season 2 wrap Friday.

"What a sweet way to wrap up Season 2! Thanks @coolhaus for treating our cast and crew to some very *cool* treats. #ThisIsUs," the actress wrote.

This is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC. The series co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley.