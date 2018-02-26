Home / Entertainment News / TV

Jon Bernthal's 'Punisher' adds three to cast for Season 2

By Karen Butler  |  Feb. 26, 2018 at 7:52 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Josh Stewart, Floriana Lima and Giorgia Whigham joined the Season 2 cast of The Punisher, Marvel announced Monday.

Netflix's comic-book adaptation features Jon Bernthal as the titular vigilante who is out to avenge the deaths of his wife and children. Season 1 is now streaming in its entirety.

Stewart is to play John Pilgrim, "a man whose calm exterior belies a ruthless interior" in Season 2, while Lima will play Krista Dumont, "a smart, compassionate, and driven psychotherapist for military veterans," the Marvel website said.

Whigham's character is Amy Bendix, "a street-smart grifter with a mysterious past."

"Josh, Floriana and Giorgia are all remarkable talents and we can't wait for the audience to see what we have in store for them in the second season of Marvel's The Punisher," Jeph Loeb, executive producer and head of Marvel Television, said in a statement.

"We are incredibly excited to have Josh, Floriana and Giorgia joining the cast of Marvel's The Punisher and seeing them bring their talents to the next chapter in the Frank Castle story," added Steve Lightfoot, showrunner and executive producer.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Weinstein Company to file for bankruptcy Weinstein Company to file for bankruptcy
Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth welcome first child Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth welcome first child
Mandy Moore debuts blonde hair after 'This is Us' wrap Mandy Moore debuts blonde hair after 'This is Us' wrap
Metallica announce North American leg of WorldWired Tour Metallica announce North American leg of WorldWired Tour
Famous birthdays for Feb. 26: Erykah Badu, Michael Bolton Famous birthdays for Feb. 26: Erykah Badu, Michael Bolton
Loading...