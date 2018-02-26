Jon Bernthal's 'Punisher' adds three to cast for Season 2

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Josh Stewart, Floriana Lima and Giorgia Whigham joined the Season 2 cast of The Punisher, Marvel announced Monday.

Netflix's comic-book adaptation features Jon Bernthal as the titular vigilante who is out to avenge the deaths of his wife and children. Season 1 is now streaming in its entirety.

Stewart is to play John Pilgrim, "a man whose calm exterior belies a ruthless interior" in Season 2, while Lima will play Krista Dumont, "a smart, compassionate, and driven psychotherapist for military veterans," the Marvel website said.

Whigham's character is Amy Bendix, "a street-smart grifter with a mysterious past."

"Josh, Floriana and Giorgia are all remarkable talents and we can't wait for the audience to see what we have in store for them in the second season of Marvel's The Punisher," Jeph Loeb, executive producer and head of Marvel Television, said in a statement.

"We are incredibly excited to have Josh, Floriana and Giorgia joining the cast of Marvel's The Punisher and seeing them bring their talents to the next chapter in the Frank Castle story," added Steve Lightfoot, showrunner and executive producer.