Amazon orders second season of 'Lore' anthology series

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Amazon renewed its supernatural anthology series Lore for a second season, the company announced Monday.

The show is adapted from Aaron Mahnke's podcast.

Sean Crouch -- whose credits include The Exorcist and Numb3rs -- will serve as showrunner for Season 2 of Lore. Each episode will feature a separate ensemble of actors. No casting has been announced yet.

"Customers loved the first season of Lore for its unique blend of narrative and documentary storytelling, and we're excited to give them another season of this suspenseful hybrid series," Heather Schuster, head of unscripted at Amazon Originals, said in a statement Monday. "Sean brings great experience in the supernatural genre, and we're excited for him to help us tell even more frightening and visually captivating stories."

"As a fan of documentaries and horror, Lore resonates with me on so many levels," added producer Gale Anne Hurd, who is also a producer on The Walking Dead. "Season 2 is shaping up to be scarier and even more compelling and unnerving than our first one!"