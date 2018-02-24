Home / Entertainment News / TV

Judy Greer lands role on Showtime's 'Kidding'

By Karen Butler  |  Feb. 24, 2018 at 1:16 PM
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ant-Man and Jurassic World actress Judy Greer has been cast as a series regular in Jim Carrey's upcoming half-hour comedy series Kidding.

Greer will play Jill, the estranged, rebellious wife of Carrey's Jeff, Showtime said in a news release.

Co-starring Catherine Keener and Frank Langella, Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes.

Filmmaker Michel Gondry -- Carrey's collaborator on the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind -- is directing the pilot. The comedy was created by Dave Holstein, who wrote the first episode and will serve as showrunner.

Carrey and Gondry are also executive producers on the project.

