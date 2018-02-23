'The Middle' co-creator says final script is complete

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Middle co-creator says the show's final script was completed this week.

DeAnn Heline said in a tweet Wednesday that she was "overcome with emotion" while working on the ABC sitcom's series finale.

Heline, who co-created the series with Eileen Heisler, accompanied her post with a photo of the final script. The page ends with the words, "END OF SHOW END OF SEASON END OF SERIES."

"So... we finished breaking the very last episode of #TheMiddle today. Overwhelmed with emotion. I can't wait for you all to see it," she wrote.

So... we finished breaking the very last episode of #TheMiddle today. Overwhelmed with emotion. I can’t wait for you all to see it. pic.twitter.com/hTV1C4BIKK — DeAnn Heline (@DeAnnHeline) February 22, 2018

The Middle, which stars Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn, returned for its ninth and final season in October. Heline and Heisler spoke to Entertainment Weekly the same month after announcing the show's impending end in August.

"It's always hard to think about ending a show when everything is going so right," Heline said. "But it's also been nine years and we wanted to feel like we were going out on our own terms."

"There will be no Game of Thrones horrible deaths," Heisler promised. "I think it will be super funny, satisfying, and the right ending for the show."

The Middle airs new episodes Tuesdays.