Home / Entertainment News / TV

'The Middle' co-creator says final script is complete

By Annie Martin  |  Feb. 23, 2018 at 1:14 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Middle co-creator says the show's final script was completed this week.

DeAnn Heline said in a tweet Wednesday that she was "overcome with emotion" while working on the ABC sitcom's series finale.

Heline, who co-created the series with Eileen Heisler, accompanied her post with a photo of the final script. The page ends with the words, "END OF SHOW END OF SEASON END OF SERIES."

"So... we finished breaking the very last episode of #TheMiddle today. Overwhelmed with emotion. I can't wait for you all to see it," she wrote.

The Middle, which stars Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn, returned for its ninth and final season in October. Heline and Heisler spoke to Entertainment Weekly the same month after announcing the show's impending end in August.

"It's always hard to think about ending a show when everything is going so right," Heline said. "But it's also been nine years and we wanted to feel like we were going out on our own terms."

"There will be no Game of Thrones horrible deaths," Heisler promised. "I think it will be super funny, satisfying, and the right ending for the show."

The Middle airs new episodes Tuesdays.

Trending Stories
Kendra Wilkinson having 'marital problems' with Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson having 'marital problems' with Hank Baskett
Chevy Chase kicked in shoulder during road rage clash, police say Chevy Chase kicked in shoulder during road rage clash, police say
Jane Seymour poses for Playboy at 67: 'Feeling better-than-ever' Jane Seymour poses for Playboy at 67: 'Feeling better-than-ever'
Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Emily Blunt, Dakota Fanning Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Emily Blunt, Dakota Fanning
Kylie Jenner on daughter Stormi: 'She looks just like me' Kylie Jenner on daughter Stormi: 'She looks just like me'
Loading...