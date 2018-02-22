HBO to build 'Westworld' town for South by Southwest festival

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- HBO is building an interactive replica of Westworld's Sweetwater town in Austin, Texas, for fans to experience at the upcoming South by Southwest festival.

The park, which will be open to a select number of SXSW visitors and those who have registered for tickets online, will feature locations and elements taken from the sci-fi western series including The Coronado hotel and the Mariposa Saloon from March 9-11, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Guests will be picked up and taken to the area in a Delos Shuttle and assigned a white or black hat. Visitors will then get to interact with the park's hosts, eat western-themed food and look for clues related to the series.

"No guidebook, no orientation, no regrets," a teaser for the park says.

Westworld stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright and James Marsden will be featured on a panel at SXSW alongside co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Westworld Season 2 is set to premiere on HBO on April 22.