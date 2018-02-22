Gina Rodriguez explains how Hashimoto's disease has affected her relationship

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Gina Rodriguez says her struggle with Hashimoto's disease has affected her relationship.

The 33-year-old actress praised boyfriend Joe LoCicero in the February issue of Self for being supportive and understanding about her autoimmune disorder.

"[He] has really helped me have a healthier perspective on [weight], that stupid number that can destroy us and feel like it's equivalent to our self-worth," Rodriguez said, referencing how LoCicero trained with her after she gained weight due to the disease.

"This love is so easy," she added, describing her relationship with LoCicero as one of "respect and kindness, and generosity, and compromise, and sacrifice."

In addition to weight gain, Rodriguez said Hashimoto's disease has also affected her memory. She feels particularly guilty about her forgetfulness when she can't remember specific moments she shared with LoCicero.

"I can't remember maybe a sweet thing my boyfriend has said to me a week ago. Or what we ate yesterday," the star shared.

"It makes me feel shame. I don't want him to think that I'm not remembering our special moments together. And that stinks," she said.

Rodriguez, who was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease at age 26, has been dating LoCicero for a year and a half. The couple posed together in a photo in January while showing their support for the Time's Up movement.