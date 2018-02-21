'Teen Mom 2': MTV cuts ties with Jenelle Evans' husband

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- MTV is cutting ties with Jenelle Evans' husband following his alleged homophobic remarks.

The network confirmed in a statement Tuesday that it is ending its relationship with David Eason, who married the 26-year-old Teen Mom 2 star in September.

"David Eason's personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV," the network said. "With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him."

Many fans and Evans' co-star Kailyn Lowry had urged MTV to take action against Eason after he allegedly posted a series of homophobic tweets Monday. He reportedly referred to members of the LGBT community as "abominations."

"I'm absolutely disturbed by the comments David made regarding gay & transgender parents," Lowry tweeted.

"People are removed from shows for comments like that," she added. "I just do not understand how the network is allowing them to get away with this."

Official statement from @MTVPress: David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him. — MTV Communications (@MTVPress) February 21, 2018

Evans defended Eason in a statement Tuesday to TMZ, saying her husband has agreed to "keep his comments to himself from now on."

"David didn't understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account," the star said.

"David doesn't hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David's close friends," she added. "We are sorry for the comments that were made."