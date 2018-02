Feb. 20 (UPI) -- NBC has announced the guest hosts for Saturday Night Live for the month of March.

Basketball great Charles Barkley is to star in the March 3 episode when Migos will be the musical guest.

This is Us standout Sterling K. Brown and singer-songwriter James Bay have been booked for March 10 and SNL alum Bill Hader and rock band Arcade Fire will headline the show March 17.