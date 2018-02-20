Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis to play aunts on 'Sabrina' reboot

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Lord of the Rings alum Miranda Otto and Wonder Woman actress Lucy Davis are to play the aunts of Kiernan Shipka's teen witch Sabrina in Netflix's upcoming, as-yet-untitled drama.

Otto will play Zelda Spellman, described as "Sabrina's sterner witch aunt," while Davis will play Hilda.

"Proud and devout, Zelda believes there is no greater honor than serving the Dark Lord as a member of the Church of Night. She is the family's disciplinarian, fiercely protective of Sabrina, and very much Cain to Hilda's Abel," a news release said.

The streaming service has ordered 20 episodes of the hour-long show, which is based on the Archie Comics graphic novel, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Doctor Who favorite Michelle Gomez and newcomer Chance Perdomo joined the cast last week as Sabrina's teacher and cousin respectively.

Melissa Joan Hart starred in the sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch 1996 through 2003. In that incarnation, Caroline Rhea played Hilda and Beth Broderick played Zelda.