Jenelle Evans says she smoked marijuana during pregnancy

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Jenelle Evans says she smoked marijuana during her third pregnancy.

The 26-year-old Teen Mom 2 star confirmed in an interview with Vince Russo's The Brand podcast that she "tested positive for THC," a chemical compound found in cannabis, after giving birth to daughter Ensley.

"I'm not going to lie about that. I tested positive for THC, and Ensley did not test positive. I did," she told host Vince Russo.

Evans, who detailed her addiction to heroin in her 2017 book, Read Between the Lines, spoke out following rumors she was back on drugs. She said Child Protective Services questioned her about her marijuana use at the hospital.

"I was in the hospital," the star recalled. "They said, 'Did you smoke when you were pregnant?' I said, 'I did within the past 30 days.' I said, 'I have really bad esophageal spasms and I throw up every five minutes, I can't even eat.'"

"They said, 'Okay, some moms do that. We are not here to judge, we are writing down your information,'" she said.

Evans said CPS ultimately closed the case after carrying out a wellness check at her home. People reported Monday that Evans' rep did not respond to a request for comment about the matter.

Evans shares Ensley with David Eason, whom she married in September. She is also parent to 3-year-old son Kaiser with Nathan Griffith and 8-year-old son Jace with Andrew Lewis.