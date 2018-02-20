Bill Gates to guest star on 'The Big Bang Theory'

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Microsoft mogul and philanthropist Bill Gates is to appear on The Big Bang Theory, CBS announced Tuesday.

"Open some Windows because the tech magnate will play himself in an upcoming episode scheduled to air in March," the show's official Twitter account said.

"Apparently, when Penny [played by Kaley Cuoco] hosts Bill Gates at work, the guys do everything in their power to meet him," the network elaborated on its website.

The half-hour sitcom, which is now in its 11th season, stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Mayim Bialik as socially awkward scientists. Cuoco plays a former actress and waitress who now works as a pharmaceutical sales representative. Her character Penny is married to Galecki's Leonard.