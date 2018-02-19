Home / Entertainment News / TV

Kathy Bates channels Bruno Mars in 'Lip Sync Battle' preview

By Wade Sheridan  |  Feb. 19, 2018 at 12:56 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Kathy Bates performs and dances to Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like" in a new preview for Thursday's upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle.

The clip, released Monday, features the actress wearing a leopard print shirt and a gold chain as she moves smoothly around a low-rider before being pampered by a group of backup dancers.

"I finally have an answer when somebody asks me, which is always, 'What's your favorite LSB moment ever?'" co-host Chrissy Teigen says of Bates' performance.

Fellow host LL Cool J and Bates' opponent, comedian Tone Bell, are also seen laughing and enjoying the rendition of the Grammy-winning song.

Bates faces off against Bell on Lip Sync Battle which airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Joel McHale: New Netflix show will 'make fun of everything' Joel McHale: New Netflix show will 'make fun of everything'
Jedediah Bila marries Jeremy Scher in N.Y. Jedediah Bila marries Jeremy Scher in N.Y.
Jinger Duggar shows off baby bump at 18 weeks pregnant Jinger Duggar shows off baby bump at 18 weeks pregnant
Famous birthdays for Feb. 19: Benicio Del Toro, Millie Bobby Brown Famous birthdays for Feb. 19: Benicio Del Toro, Millie Bobby Brown
Justin Timberlake's 'Man of the Woods' tops U.S. album chart Justin Timberlake's 'Man of the Woods' tops U.S. album chart
Loading...