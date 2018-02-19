Disney Channel's 'Andi Mack' renewed for third season

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Disney Channel original series Andi Mack has been renewed for a third season, the show's creator Terri Minsky announced to the cast Monday on Good Morning America.

Minsky, famous for creating Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuire, unveiled to the cast, which includes Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Lilan Bowden, Joshua Rush, Sofia Wylie and Asher Angel, that third season was on the way by using the live studio audience to hold up signs to spell out "Season 3."

The third season will debut later in 2018 after 12 new episodes of Season 2 debut in June, Deadline reported.

Andi Mack follows the titular character portrayed by Lee as she comes of age and discovers that her older sister is actually her mother and the woman she thought was her mother is actually her grandmother. The series also famously featured Rush's character Cyrus Goodman coming out as gay -- a first for Disney Channel.

"A series about a girl discovering that her sister is really her mother was new territory for Disney Channel, but Terri's honest, authentic storytelling allowed our audience to connect deeply to these characters and their journeys of self-discovery," said Disney Channel worldwide president Gary Marsh in a statement. "What she has crafted stands as a high-water benchmark for kids and family storytelling around the world."