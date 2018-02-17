Woodley, Dern, Kravitz returning for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz are confirmed to return for Season 2 of the dramedy Big Little Lies.

HBO previously announced Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman would be back as Maddie and Celeste for the second installment. Season 1 followed a group of mothers who live in a wealthy, California school district. The finale featured the death of Celeste's abusive husband Perry.

"Woodley's character Jane Chapman will be processing Perry's sudden death in the storyline, while trying to build a new life for herself and her son, Ziggy," the cable network said on its website Friday. "Dern, who received both an Emmy and Golden Globe for her performance, will be reprising her role as Renata Klein, a woman who will be faced with new challenges in her marriage. Bonnie Carlson, Zoë Kravitz's character, will confront her past while struggling to come to terms with Perry's death."

Meryl Streep has joined the Season 2 cast as Mary Louise Wright, Celeste's mother-in-law.

David E. Kelley will write all seven scripts for Season 2, which will be based on a story by author Liane Moriarty, who penned the novel that inspired Season 1.

Andrea Arnold will direct Season 2.