Regina Hall, Paul Scheer to co-star in Showtime's 'Ball Street' pilot

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Regina Hall, Casey Wilson, Paul Scheer, Kurt Braunohler and Eugene Cordero have joined the cast of Showtime's half-hour comedy pilot Ball Street.

Production began in Los Angeles this week on the first episode for the possible series. Starring Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells, the pilot is being directed and executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the brains behind the films Sausage Party, Neighbors, This is the End, Pineapple Express and Superbad, as well as the AMC series Preacher.

"Ball Street takes us back to October 19, 1987 -- aka Black Monday -- one of the worst stock market crashes in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who or what caused it," a news release from the cable network said. "Ball Street is the story of how a bunch of fearless underdogs took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street. Among the intrepid traders who make up the group led by Cheadle's character are Dawn, the no-nonsense head of trading and the only woman on the team."