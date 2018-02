Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Disney has announced it is working on a third Descendants TV movie.

The company released a 30-second teaser for the live-action project Friday, announcing the film would air in the summer of 2019.

The franchise is about the young-adult offspring of Disney's most famous villains.

This week's clip showed Dove Cameron's character Mal walking at night through a forest where she is confronted by a light that says, "Mal!" Her response is, "Dad?"