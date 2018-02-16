'Southern Charm:' Chelsea Meissner made series regular for Season 5

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Southern Charm will feature Chelsea Meissner as a series regular in Season 5.

E! News reported Friday that the 32-year-old television personality was promoted following Landon Clements' exit from the Bravo reality show.

"I'm so excited to be joining the cast of Southern Charm this season," Meissner said in a promo video. "It's going to be an awesome season. I hope everyone tunes in! It's wild. It's gonna be nuts!"

Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Thomas Ravenel, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis and Cameran Eubanks are also confirmed to return. Clements had announced in September that she was leaving Southern Charm after three seasons.

"I won't be returning this season and heading back to California to pursue my career in real estate," she explained in an Instagram post.

Dennis claimed on Monday's episode of The Morning Breath, however, that Clements was fired from Southern Charm.

"[The decision] was Bravo's," Dennis said. "I think she tried to say, 'Oh, I'm leaving the show,' but no, she was not asked back."

Meissner debuted on Southern Charm as a recurring cast member in Season 4. She is also known for competing in Season 24 of the CBS reality competition Survivor.