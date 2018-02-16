Home / Entertainment News / TV

Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina gets teacher, cousin in reboot

By Karen Butler  |  Feb. 16, 2018 at 11:38 AM
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Doctor Who alum Michelle Gomez and newcomer Chance Perdomo have joined the ensemble of Netflix's as-yet-untitled Sabrina the Teenage Witch drama.

The Hollywood Reporter said Gomez will play Mary Wardell, the titular teen's favorite teacher, while Perdomo will play Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's pan-sexual, warlock cousin from England. Kiernan Shipka was previously announced as Sabrina.

Netflix has ordered 20 hourlong episodes of the show for two seasons, Variety said. Based on the comic series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the show was originally in development at The CW as a companion to its young-adult drama Riverdale.

Melissa Joan Hart starred in the sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch 1996 through 2003.

