Kylie Jenner shows leg in mirror selfie after daughter's birth

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- New mom Kylie Jenner showed some leg in a first mirror selfie since her daughter's birth.

The 20-year-old reality star posted the flirty photo Wednesday on Valentine's Day after welcoming her first child, Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott this month.

The picture shows Jenner striking a pose while sitting in front of a large mirror on the floor. The television personality wears a black hoodie and shorts with black and white stiletto booties.

"vday," she captioned the snapshot, adding a black heart emoji.

vday 🖤♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:52am PST

Jenner shared a photo in her Bentley on Monday after giving birth to Stormi on Feb. 1. E! News reported the star is comfortable returning to social media, although she's keeping her life with Stormi largely private.

"[Kylie is] happy she can slowly emerge into the public again," a source said. "Kylie is in a really good place right now, and is loving being a mom."

Us Weekly previously reported Jenner is feeling "extremely protective" of her baby girl and guarded about her privacy.

"She is extremely protective and she is very focused on trying to keep motherhood private for right now. She used to love being in the limelight but that has totally changed," an insider said.

"All Kylie wants is for her privacy to be protected right now and is pretty demanding about that at this time," the source added.